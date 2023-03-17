The No. 14 Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) on Friday. This 3-14 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 5:30 PM.

LSU vs. Hawaii Scoring Comparison

  • The Rainbow Wahine score an average of 60.6 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 57.7 the Lady Tigers give up.
  • Hawaii has put together an 11-6 record in games it scores more than 57.7 points.
  • LSU is 18-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.6 points.
  • The Lady Tigers record 84.1 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 59.6 the Rainbow Wahine allow.
  • LSU has a 27-1 record when putting up more than 59.6 points.
  • Hawaii has a 15-14 record when giving up fewer than 84.1 points.
  • The Lady Tigers are making 47.2% of their shots from the field, 7.2% higher than the Rainbow Wahine allow to opponents (40%).
  • The Rainbow Wahine shoot 26.1% from the field, 9.5% lower than the Lady Tigers concede.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 Mississippi State W 74-59 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/3/2023 Georgia W 83-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 Tennessee L 69-67 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Hawaii - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Hawaii Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/8/2023 CSU Fullerton W 82-75 Dollar Loan Center
3/10/2023 Long Beach State W 67-62 Dollar Loan Center
3/11/2023 UCSB W 61-59 Dollar Loan Center
3/17/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

