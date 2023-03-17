How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) take the court against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup starts at 12:40 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: truTV
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- Kennesaw State has compiled a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.
- The Owls are the 202nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 123rd.
- The Owls' 75.3 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 74.1 the Musketeers give up.
- Kennesaw State is 22-3 when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Kennesaw State is putting up 80.4 points per game, 9.2 more than it is averaging away (71.2).
- In 2022-23 the Owls are conceding 5.5 fewer points per game at home (65.7) than away (71.2).
- Beyond the arc, Kennesaw State sinks fewer triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4), but shoots a higher percentage away (37.7%) than at home (35.5%).
Kennesaw State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|Queens
|W 67-66
|KSU Convocation Center
|3/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 80-71
|KSU Convocation Center
|3/5/2023
|Liberty
|W 67-66
|KSU Convocation Center
|3/17/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.