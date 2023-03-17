An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) take the court against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup starts at 12:40 PM.

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

Kennesaw State has compiled a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.

The Owls are the 202nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 123rd.

The Owls' 75.3 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 74.1 the Musketeers give up.

Kennesaw State is 22-3 when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

At home Kennesaw State is putting up 80.4 points per game, 9.2 more than it is averaging away (71.2).

In 2022-23 the Owls are conceding 5.5 fewer points per game at home (65.7) than away (71.2).

Beyond the arc, Kennesaw State sinks fewer triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4), but shoots a higher percentage away (37.7%) than at home (35.5%).

Kennesaw State Schedule