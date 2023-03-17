Friday's game features the Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-70 victory for heavily favored Xavier according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:40 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Kennesaw State is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 12.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 154.5 over/under.

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Xavier -12.5

Xavier -12.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -800, Kennesaw State +550

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Kennesaw State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Kennesaw State (+12.5)



Kennesaw State (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Xavier has a 16-14-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Kennesaw State, who is 19-9-0 ATS. The Musketeers are 19-11-0 and the Owls are 17-11-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 156.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than this matchup's total. Xavier has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 games. Kennesaw State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls put up 75.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per outing (142nd in college basketball). They have a +216 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The 31.4 rebounds per game Kennesaw State accumulates rank 202nd in the country. Their opponents grab 30.5.

Kennesaw State hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

Kennesaw State has committed 12.0 turnovers per game (199th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than the 13.9 it forces (53rd in college basketball).

