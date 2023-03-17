The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) square off on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup begins at 12:40 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Kennesaw State matchup.

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: truTV

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Kennesaw State has put together a 20-10-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Owls have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Xavier has put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 32 times this season.

Kennesaw State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +300000

+300000 While our computer ranking puts Kennesaw State 121st in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 58th.

Kennesaw State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

