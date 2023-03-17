The Golden State Warriors (36-34) aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) on March 17, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hawks vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Hawks vs. Warriors with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Atlanta has a 24-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 10th.

The Hawks record just 0.5 fewer points per game (117.2) than the Warriors give up (117.7).

When Atlanta totals more than 117.7 points, it is 21-10.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are putting up 117.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (117.2).

Atlanta is surrendering 116.2 points per game this year at home, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (118.7).

At home, the Hawks are averaging 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (10.3) than on the road (11). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

Hawks Injuries