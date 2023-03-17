The No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) are trying to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (22-8) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

Creighton vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

Creighton vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up 10.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Bluejays allow (61.2).
  • Mississippi State has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.
  • Creighton's record is 19-2 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.
  • The 71.1 points per game the Bluejays record are 12.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (59).
  • Creighton is 19-4 when scoring more than 59 points.
  • Mississippi State has a 17-4 record when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
  • This year the Bluejays are shooting 43.8% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Bulldogs give up.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/27/2023 Butler W 74-46 D.J. Sokol Arena
3/4/2023 Seton Hall W 75-74 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/5/2023 Villanova L 63-61 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/17/2023 Mississippi State - Purcell Pavilion

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 @ LSU L 74-59 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/2/2023 Texas A&M L 79-72 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/15/2023 Illinois W 70-56 Purcell Pavilion
3/17/2023 Creighton - Purcell Pavilion

