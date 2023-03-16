Thursday's first-round NCAA tournament game between the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14) and the Maryland Terrapins (21-12) at Legacy Arena at BJCC at 12:15 PM ET features the Mountaineers' Erik Stevenson and the Terrapins' Jahmir Young as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Maryland

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

West Virginia's Last Game

In its previous game, West Virginia lost to Kansas on Thursday, 78-61. Its leading scorer was Stevenson with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Erik Stevenson 13 3 2 0 1 1 Joe Toussaint 11 2 4 3 0 1 Tre Mitchell 11 7 2 1 0 1

Maryland's Last Game

In its previous game, Maryland fell to Indiana on Friday, 70-60. Hakim Hart scored a team-high 16 points (and added four assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Hakim Hart 16 2 4 1 0 3 Jahmir Young 12 2 2 3 0 1 Don Carey 11 3 1 0 1 3

West Virginia Players to Watch

Stevenson is tops on his team in both points (15.5) and assists (2.5) per game, and also posts 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tre Mitchell is tops on the Mountaineers at 5.5 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 11.6 points.

Kedrian Johnson is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.2), and also averages 11.2 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he tallies 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Joe Toussaint posts 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 37.2% from the field.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. puts up 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Maryland Players to Watch

Julian Reese is putting up a team-high 7.3 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 11.2 points and 1 assists, making 63.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Terrapins get 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Donta Scott.

Hart gives the Terrapins 11.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Don Carey is putting up 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 37.5% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

West Virginia Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kedrian Johnson 13.7 2.7 3.4 2.5 0.2 1 Erik Stevenson 17 3.3 2.3 1.1 0.1 2.8 Emmitt Matthews Jr. 13.2 4.8 1.2 0.8 0.7 0.6 Tre Mitchell 10.9 5.3 1.6 1.3 0.6 1.3 Joe Toussaint 7.1 2.5 2.7 0.5 0 0.8

Maryland Top Performers (Last 10 Games)