The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (29-5) are heavily favored (-17.5) to defeat the No. 15 seed UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The contest begins at 10:05 PM on truTV. Here are some insights into this West Region contest for those filling out their brackets. The matchup's over/under is set at 135.5.

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCLA -17.5 135.5

UCLA vs UNC Asheville Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bruins have compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread.

UCLA has been at least a -5000 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bruins have a 98% chance to win.

UNC Asheville's ATS record is 15-14-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +1350 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UNC Asheville has a 6.9% chance of pulling out a win.

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 15 48.4% 73.9 148.9 60.3 128.9 137.5 UNC Asheville 20 69% 75 148.9 68.6 128.9 140.8

Additional UCLA vs UNC Asheville Insights & Trends

UCLA has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins have hit the over five times.

UNC Asheville has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its last 10 games.

Six of the Bulldogs' last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Bruins average 5.3 more points per game (73.9) than the Bulldogs allow (68.6).

UCLA is 12-7 against the spread and 19-2 overall when scoring more than 68.6 points.

The Bulldogs' 75 points per game are 14.7 more points than the 60.3 the Bruins allow.

UNC Asheville is 14-8 against the spread and 22-4 overall when it scores more than 60.3 points.

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 16-15-0 4-3 15-16-0 UNC Asheville 15-14-0 0-0 14-15-0

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits

UCLA UNC Asheville 17-0 Home Record 13-0 9-2 Away Record 10-6 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.6 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

