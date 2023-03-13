Onyeka Okongwu and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 134-125 loss to the Celtics, Okongwu had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Now let's examine Okongwu's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.2 8.5 Rebounds 5.5 7.1 5.8 Assists -- 1 1.2 PRA -- 17.3 15.5 PR 13.5 16.3 14.3



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Onyeka Okongwu has made 3.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.3% of his team's total makes.

Okongwu's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.3.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 115.7 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have given up 44.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.3 per contest.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/19/2022 34 17 8 1 0 5 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.