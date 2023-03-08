Blake Hinson and Javon Franklin are two players to watch on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Panthers (21-10, 14-6 ACC) square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-17, 6-14 ACC) in the ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Wednesday, March 8

Wednesday, March 8 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Georgia Tech's Last Game

In its most recent game, Georgia Tech beat Florida State on Tuesday, 61-60. Its high scorer was Miles Kelly with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Kelly 21 2 1 2 0 4 Dabbo Coleman 10 3 1 2 1 1 Javon Franklin 10 19 2 0 3 0

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Franklin is the Yellow Jackets' top rebounder (7.9 per game), and he produces 9.4 points and 2.1 assists.

Kelly is averaging team highs in points (14.4 per game) and assists (1.3). And he is delivering 3.5 rebounds, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Deivon Smith is putting up a team-best 3.7 assists per contest. And he is contributing 8 points and 5.6 rebounds, making 39.9% of his shots from the field.

Jalon Moore gets the Yellow Jackets 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kyle Sturdivant is putting up 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, making 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Georgia Tech Top Performers (Last 10 Games)