The No. 5 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (21-10, 14-6 ACC) will play in the ACC tournament against the No. 13 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-17, 6-14 ACC), Wednesday at 2:30 PM live on ESPN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has put together a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has covered 20 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

In the Panthers' 30 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgia Tech, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly better (80th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (143rd).

The Yellow Jackets were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +50000, Georgia Tech has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

