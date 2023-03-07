The No. 1 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) and the No. 6 Omaha Mavericks (15-16) will play to decide the Summit conference champion on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Dakota State vs. Omaha Scoring Comparison

  • The Mavericks score 6.0 more points per game (66.6) than the Jackrabbits give up (60.6).
  • When it scores more than 60.6 points, Omaha is 10-10.
  • South Dakota State has a 19-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.6 points.
  • The 79.0 points per game the Jackrabbits average are 9.1 more points than the Mavericks allow (69.9).
  • South Dakota State is 21-0 when scoring more than 69.9 points.
  • Omaha is 13-9 when allowing fewer than 79.0 points.
  • The Jackrabbits are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, 11.5% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (56.8%).
  • The Mavericks make 31.6% of their shots from the field, 7.5% lower than the Jackrabbits' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Oral Roberts W 92-67 Mabee Center
3/4/2023 St. Thomas W 87-59 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/6/2023 Oral Roberts W 87-60 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/7/2023 Omaha - Denny Sanford Premier Center

Omaha Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Denver W 83-73 Baxter Arena
3/5/2023 North Dakota W 84-81 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/6/2023 UMKC W 69-60 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/7/2023 South Dakota State - Denny Sanford Premier Center

