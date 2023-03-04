The Tampa Bay Lightning (37-19-5) visit the Buffalo Sabres (31-25-4) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSUNX. The Lightning have lost three games in a row.

The Lightning's offense has totaled 32 goals in their last 10 games, while their defense has conceded 30 goals. They have had 36 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored eight goals (22.2%). They are 4-3-3 in those games.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to win Saturday's game.

Lightning vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Sabres 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (+135)

Sabres (+135) Total Pick: Under (8.5)

Under (8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Sabres (-0.4)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 7-5-12 in overtime games on their way to a 37-19-5 overall record.

In the 15 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-3-3 record (good for 21 points).

In the eight games this season the Lightning recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-7-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all six games this season when it scored two goals.

The Lightning are 36-6-4 in the 46 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 76 points).

In the 25 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 15-8-2 to record 32 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 21-9-3 (45 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 27 times, and went 15-10-2 (32 points).

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 5th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.72 3rd 14th 3.00 Goals Allowed 3.57 26th 13th 32.2 Shots 32.4 11th 19th 31.6 Shots Allowed 33.2 25th 2nd 25.9% Power Play % 24.8% 6th 10th 82.0% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 31st

Lightning vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSUNX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

