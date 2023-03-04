The Miami Heat (33-31) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (32-31) on March 4, 2023.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Hawks Stats Insights

Atlanta has compiled a 22-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 13th.

The Hawks' 117.1 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 108.8 the Heat give up.

Atlanta is 30-18 when it scores more than 108.8 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks score the same amount of points per game at home as away (117.1), and allow fewer points at home (115) than on the road (118.8).

At home the Hawks are picking up 24.8 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (24.6).

Hawks Injuries