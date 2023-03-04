The Miami Heat (33-31) are just 1.5-point favorites as they try to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (32-31) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: BSSUN and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 225.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta has played 42 games this season that have had more than 225.5 combined points scored.
  • Atlanta's matchups this season have a 234.0-point average over/under, 8.5 more points than this game's point total.
  • Atlanta has gone 28-35-0 ATS this year.
  • The Hawks have been victorious in 11, or 40.7%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Atlanta has a record of 8-10, a 44.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hawks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Hawks Total Facts
Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 15 23.4% 108.0 225.1 108.8 225.7 219.3
Hawks 42 66.7% 117.1 225.1 116.9 225.7 232.0

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Five of the Hawks' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .452 (14-17-0). On the road, it is .438 (14-18-0).
  • The Hawks' 117.1 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 108.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta is 25-23 against the spread and 30-18 overall when it scores more than 108.8 points.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 22-42 13-32 29-35
Hawks 28-35 14-13 36-27

Hawks vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Hawks
108.0
Points Scored (PG)
 117.1
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
5-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 25-23
6-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 30-18
108.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.9
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
21-32
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-3
32-21
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-2

