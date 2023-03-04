The Boston College Eagles (15-15, 9-10 ACC) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-17, 5-14 ACC) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The contest airs on ESPNU.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Eagles have given up to their opponents.

Georgia Tech is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 136th.

The Yellow Jackets' 69.5 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 69.9 the Eagles give up.

When Georgia Tech allows fewer than 66.4 points, it is 7-0.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home Georgia Tech is putting up 72.7 points per game, 6.7 more than it is averaging on the road (66).

The Yellow Jackets allow 69 points per game at home, and 72.4 away.

Georgia Tech drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.2). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.5%).

Georgia Tech Schedule