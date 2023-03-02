Mercer vs. UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has the Mercer Bears (12-15) going head to head against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-13) at 1:15 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 69-60 win for Mercer.
The Bears' most recent outing on Saturday ended in an 82-76 loss to Wofford.
Mercer vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Mercer vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mercer 69, UNC Greensboro 60
Mercer Schedule Analysis
- The Bears beat the No. 25-ranked Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, 76-75, on November 7, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Mercer has six losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
Mercer 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-52 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 153) on January 12
- 60-57 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 219) on December 19
- 70-63 at home over Samford (No. 255) on January 21
- 70-59 on the road over Samford (No. 255) on February 18
- 65-46 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 283) on February 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Mercer Performance Insights
- The Bears put up 65 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (203rd in college basketball). They have a -10 scoring differential.
- Mercer scores more in conference action (67.9 points per game) than overall (65).
- In 2022-23 the Bears are averaging 0.6 more points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (65.2).
- In 2022-23 Mercer is giving up two fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (65.3).
- The Bears are scoring 67.1 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 2.1 more than their average for the season (65).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.