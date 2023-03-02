Thursday's contest at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has the Mercer Bears (12-15) going head to head against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-13) at 1:15 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 69-60 win for Mercer.

The Bears' most recent outing on Saturday ended in an 82-76 loss to Wofford.

Mercer vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Mercer vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 69, UNC Greensboro 60

Mercer Schedule Analysis

The Bears beat the No. 25-ranked Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, 76-75, on November 7, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Mercer has six losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Mercer 2022-23 Best Wins

66-52 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 153) on January 12

60-57 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 219) on December 19

70-63 at home over Samford (No. 255) on January 21

70-59 on the road over Samford (No. 255) on February 18

65-46 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 283) on February 4

Mercer Performance Insights