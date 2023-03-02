The Tampa Bay Lightning (37-19-4) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-21-9) -- who've won three in a row -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT is the place to tune in to see the Lightning and the Penguins go head to head.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lightning vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/26/2023 Penguins Lightning 7-3 PIT
10/15/2022 Penguins Lightning 6-2 PIT

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 178 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.
  • The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (211 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 60 24 61 85 74 41 100%
Brayden Point 60 36 33 69 30 42 49.8%
Steven Stamkos 60 26 36 62 42 22 55.5%
Brandon Hagel 60 22 27 49 32 66 28.4%
Alex Killorn 60 15 28 43 44 33 100%

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins have allowed 190 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.
  • The Penguins have 194 goals this season (3.2 per game), 14th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 60 27 45 72 44 44 52.9%
Evgeni Malkin 60 23 39 62 81 64 51%
Jake Guentzel 56 24 29 53 35 27 53.3%
Rickard Rakell 60 21 20 41 28 18 52.9%
Bryan Rust 60 15 22 37 36 21 50%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.