The Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-10) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (15-13) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Georgia vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 67.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 58.0 the Lady Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Auburn has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.

Auburn is 15-3 when it scores more than 58.0 points.

The 67.3 points per game the Lady Bulldogs score are just 0.7 more points than the Tigers give up (66.6).

When Georgia scores more than 66.6 points, it is 12-3.

Georgia is 19-4 when it allows fewer than 67.5 points.

The Lady Bulldogs shoot 39.7% from the field, 13.9% lower than the Tigers concede defensively.

The Tigers shoot 36.7% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Lady Bulldogs allow.

