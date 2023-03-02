Georgia vs. Auburn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-10) versus the Auburn Tigers (15-13) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Lady Bulldogs are coming off of a 73-63 loss to South Carolina in their last outing on Sunday.
Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Georgia vs. Auburn Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia 69, Auburn 61
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bulldogs claimed their best win of the season on January 29, when they grabbed a 62-34 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.
- Georgia has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 50) on February 19
- 62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 66) on January 26
- 66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on December 17
- 70-59 at home over Auburn (No. 82) on February 23
- 63-44 over San Diego State (No. 84) on December 21
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game (scoring 67.3 points per game to rank 145th in college basketball while allowing 58 per contest to rank 39th in college basketball) and have a +280 scoring differential overall.
- With 65.7 points per game in SEC tilts, Georgia is posting 1.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (67.3 PPG).
- The Lady Bulldogs are putting up 68.6 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 66.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Georgia has been better in home games this season, giving up 53.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 in road games.
- The Lady Bulldogs have been scoring 68.8 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 67.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
