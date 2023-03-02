Thursday's contest that pits the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-10) versus the Auburn Tigers (15-13) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Lady Bulldogs are coming off of a 73-63 loss to South Carolina in their last outing on Sunday.

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Georgia vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 69, Auburn 61

Georgia Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bulldogs claimed their best win of the season on January 29, when they grabbed a 62-34 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.

Georgia has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins

71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 50) on February 19

62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 66) on January 26

66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on December 17

70-59 at home over Auburn (No. 82) on February 23

63-44 over San Diego State (No. 84) on December 21

Georgia Performance Insights