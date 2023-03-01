Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16) and the Boston College Eagles (15-16) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Georgia Tech securing the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Yellow Jackets' most recent contest was a 65-52 loss to Virginia Tech on Sunday.
Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Tech 65, Boston College 63
Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis
- On February 2 versus the NC State Wolfpack, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 31) in our computer rankings, the Yellow Jackets registered their signature win of the season, a 68-62 victory at home.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Yellow Jackets are 2-11 (.154%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most losses.
- Georgia Tech has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.
Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 54) on December 1
- 69-57 at home over Syracuse (No. 56) on January 19
- 85-74 at home over Clemson (No. 61) on January 26
- 59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 67) on December 4
- 58-52 over Belmont (No. 67) on November 27
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Georgia Tech Performance Insights
- The Yellow Jackets have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (posting 61.1 points per game, 259th in college basketball, while giving up 62.4 per outing, 124th in college basketball) and have a -40 scoring differential.
- Georgia Tech has averaged 0.8 fewer points in ACC play (60.3) than overall (61.1).
- In 2022-23 the Yellow Jackets are averaging 7.8 more points per game at home (65.1) than on the road (57.3).
- Georgia Tech concedes 61.7 points per game at home, and 64.4 away.
- The Yellow Jackets have played better offensively over their previous 10 games, tallying 62.2 points per contest, 1.1 more than their season average of 61.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.