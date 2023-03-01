Wednesday's game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16) and the Boston College Eagles (15-16) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Georgia Tech securing the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Yellow Jackets' most recent contest was a 65-52 loss to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 65, Boston College 63

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

On February 2 versus the NC State Wolfpack, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 31) in our computer rankings, the Yellow Jackets registered their signature win of the season, a 68-62 victory at home.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Yellow Jackets are 2-11 (.154%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most losses.

Georgia Tech has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Georgia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 on the road over Michigan State (No. 54) on December 1

69-57 at home over Syracuse (No. 56) on January 19

85-74 at home over Clemson (No. 61) on January 26

59-55 on the road over Belmont (No. 67) on December 4

58-52 over Belmont (No. 67) on November 27

Georgia Tech Performance Insights