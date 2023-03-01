Wednesday's contest that pits the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (20-11) against the Georgia State Lady Panthers (12-20) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Old Dominion, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Lady Panthers are coming off of a 59-44 victory against South Alabama in their last outing on Tuesday.

Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 66, Georgia State 58

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Panthers beat the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked No. 109 in our computer rankings, on January 28 by a score of 72-64, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins

55-54 at home over Marshall (No. 183) on February 18

84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 207) on December 19

64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 249) on January 26

66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 299) on November 26

66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 328) on November 25

Georgia State Performance Insights