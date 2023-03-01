Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (20-7) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-18) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Georgia Southern squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.
In their last game on Friday, the Lady Eagles claimed a 67-61 win against Georgia State.
Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 76, Arkansas State 68
Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis
- On January 19, the Lady Eagles claimed their signature win of the season, a 69-65 victory over the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 109) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Georgia Southern is 13-3 (.813%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-61 at home over JMU (No. 109) on February 4
- 63-61 at home over Marshall (No. 183) on February 16
- 83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 183) on January 7
- 75-66 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 208) on February 18
- 81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 208) on January 5
Georgia Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles' +302 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.6 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per outing (298th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Georgia Southern puts up fewer points per contest (75.2) than its overall average (80.6).
- Offensively, the Lady Eagles have played better at home this year, putting up 84.6 points per game, compared to 76.2 per game when playing on the road.
- Georgia Southern is surrendering 66.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (72.2).
- The Lady Eagles' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 69.5 points a contest compared to the 80.6 they've averaged this season.
