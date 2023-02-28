The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-17, 4-14 ACC) hope to snap an 11-game road losing streak at the Syracuse Orange (16-13, 9-9 ACC) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has put together a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year.

Syracuse has put together a 15-12-1 record against the spread this season.

A total of 16 out of the Orange's 28 games this season have gone over the point total.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking places Georgia Tech 152nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 80th.

Oddsmakers have made the Yellow Jackets' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).

With odds of +50000, Georgia Tech has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.