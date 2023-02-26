Lightning vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-4) hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins (28-21-9) at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, February 26 at 6:00 PM ET on . The Penguins are riding a three-game home losing streak.
Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-125)
|Penguins (+105)
|6.5
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have compiled a 34-13 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Tampa Bay has gone 32-11 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (74.4% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lightning a 55.6% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 29 times.
Lightning vs. Penguins Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|204 (6th)
|Goals
|184 (16th)
|167 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|186 (19th)
|51 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|43 (10th)
|34 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|37 (16th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Six of Tampa Bay's last 10 games hit the over.
- The Lightning's past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 0.6 lower than their season-long average.
- The Lightning offense's 204 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.
- The Lightning are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 167 total goals (2.9 per game).
- The squad has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +37 this season.
