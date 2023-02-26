The Tampa Bay Lightning are at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, February 26, with the Penguins having lost three consecutive games at home.

Check out the Lightning-Penguins matchup on .

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lightning vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/15/2022 Penguins Lightning 6-2 PIT

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 11th in goals against, conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in league play.

The Lightning's 204 total goals (3.6 per game) rank sixth in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Lightning have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 58 22 58 80 70 41 - Brayden Point 58 33 31 64 29 40 49.6% Steven Stamkos 58 26 35 61 42 22 55.8% Brandon Hagel 58 22 26 48 30 66 29.2% Alex Killorn 58 14 27 41 42 31 100%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins concede 3.2 goals per game (186 in total), 19th in the league.

The Penguins' 184 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 16th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.

Penguins Key Players