Two hot squads hit the court when the South Carolina Gamecocks (28-0) host the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-9) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Gamecocks are putting their 28-game winning streak on the line versus the Lady Bulldogs, winners of five in a row.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Georgia vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Lady Bulldogs put up an average of 67.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 49.9 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Georgia is 20-7 when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.

Georgia has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 49.9 points.

The 81.6 points per game the Gamecocks average are 24.2 more points than the Lady Bulldogs allow (57.4).

When South Carolina totals more than 57.4 points, it is 28-0.

South Carolina has a 25-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.

The Gamecocks are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Lady Bulldogs allow to opponents (37.6%).

The Lady Bulldogs' 40.2 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

