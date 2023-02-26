Sunday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (28-0) taking on the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-9) at 12:00 PM ET (on February 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-54 victory as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

The Lady Bulldogs head into this matchup on the heels of a 70-59 win over Auburn on Thursday.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Georgia vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 75, Georgia 54

Georgia Schedule Analysis

On January 29, the Lady Bulldogs picked up their best win of the season, a 62-34 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.

Georgia has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins

71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 19

62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 62) on January 26

66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 72) on December 17

70-59 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on February 23

63-44 over San Diego State (No. 86) on December 21

Georgia Performance Insights