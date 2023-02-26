Dejounte Murray could make a big impact for the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, against the Brooklyn Nets.

Last time out, which was on February 24, Murray posted 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 136-119 win against the Cavaliers.

We're going to look at Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.8 20.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 6.2 Assists 5.5 6.1 6.3 PRA 31.5 32.5 33.4 PR 25.5 26.4 27.1 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.3



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 17.9% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.0 per contest.

Murray is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the Nets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Giving up 112.6 points per contest, the Nets are the 11th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Nets are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 44.3 rebounds per game.

Giving up 22.9 assists per game, the Nets are the second-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 12.0 makes per game.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 40 24 9 8 1 0 1

