Saturday's game between the Wofford Terriers (19-8) and the Mercer Bears (12-14) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-65, with Wofford coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bears are coming off of an 88-69 win over Furman in their last game on Thursday.

Mercer vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Mercer vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 68, Mercer 65

Mercer Schedule Analysis

The Bears' best win this season came in a 76-75 victory against the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders on November 7.

Mercer has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).

Mercer 2022-23 Best Wins

66-52 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 150) on January 12

60-57 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 223) on December 19

70-63 at home over Samford (No. 244) on January 21

70-59 on the road over Samford (No. 244) on February 18

65-46 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 290) on February 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Mercer Performance Insights