Kennesaw State vs. Stetson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (12-15) and Stetson Hatters (12-17) going head to head at KSU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 66-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kennesaw State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Lady Owls suffered an 82-56 loss to FGCU.
Kennesaw State vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
Kennesaw State vs. Stetson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kennesaw State 66, Stetson 60
Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Owls took down the No. 152-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Austin Peay Governors, 66-57, on January 5, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-60 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 21
- 71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 19
- 71-53 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 183) on January 12
- 70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 196) on February 9
- 54-47 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 225) on February 16
Kennesaw State Performance Insights
- The Lady Owls average 66.3 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per contest (243rd in college basketball). They have a -8 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Kennesaw State averages fewer points per game (65.9) than its overall average (66.3).
- The Lady Owls are putting up 72.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 62.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Kennesaw State is allowing 63.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 68.9.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Owls have been racking up 65.1 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 66.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
