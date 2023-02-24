Two of the league's best scorers match up when Trae Young (11th, 26.7 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (29-30) host Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.2 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-24) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH. The Hawks are 1-point favorites.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 1)

Cavaliers (+ 1) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



The Hawks have been less successful against the spread than the Cavaliers this season, putting up an ATS record of 26-32-1, compared to the 33-28-1 mark of the Cavs.

As a 1-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Cleveland is 4-8 against the spread compared to the 11-19-1 ATS record Atlanta puts up as a 1-point favorite.

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 54.2% of the time this season (32 out of 59), which is more often than Cleveland's games have (29 out of 62).

The Hawks have a .562 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-14) this season while the Cavaliers have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-9).

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta ranks eighth in the NBA with 116.4 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 21st with 116.7 points allowed per contest.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA with 24.7 assists per contest.

The Hawks have struggled to rack up threes, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 10.5 threes made per game. They rank 22nd with a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown this season.

Of the shots attempted by Atlanta in 2022-23, 67% of them have been two-pointers (76.1% of the team's made baskets) and 33% have been three-pointers (23.9%).

