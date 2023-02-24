Friday's game that pits the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (19-7) versus the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-19) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Southern, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 6:30 PM on February 24.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Lady Panthers suffered a 79-59 loss to Coastal Carolina.

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 70, Georgia State 66

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Panthers beat the James Madison Dukes (No. 100-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 72-64 win on January 28 -- their best win of the season.

The Lady Panthers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (10).

Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins

55-54 at home over Marshall (No. 197) on February 18

84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 212) on December 19

64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 256) on January 26

66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 298) on November 26

66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 327) on November 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Georgia State Performance Insights