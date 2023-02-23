Thursday's contest between the Mercer Bears (11-14) and the Furman Lady Paladins (10-17) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 69-59 based on our computer prediction, with Mercer securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Bears enter this contest on the heels of a 70-59 victory against Samford on Saturday.

Mercer vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Mercer vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 69, Furman 59

Mercer Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win of the season came in a 76-75 victory on November 7 over the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25) in our computer rankings.

Mercer has five losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

The Lady Paladins have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Mercer 2022-23 Best Wins

66-52 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 135) on January 12

60-57 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 220) on December 19

70-59 on the road over Samford (No. 234) on February 18

70-63 at home over Samford (No. 234) on January 21

65-46 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 294) on February 4

Mercer Performance Insights