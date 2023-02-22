Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (12-15) against the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-18) at HTC Center has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Coastal Carolina, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM on February 22.
The Lady Panthers' last contest on Saturday ended in a 55-54 win over Marshall.
Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Coastal Carolina 68, Georgia State 62
Georgia State Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Panthers beat the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked No. 108 in our computer rankings, on January 28 by a score of 72-64, it was their signature victory of the year so far.
Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-54 at home over Marshall (No. 196) on February 18
- 84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 238) on December 19
- 64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 246) on January 26
- 66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 293) on November 26
- 66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 327) on November 25
Georgia State Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers put up 61.7 points per game (249th in college basketball) while giving up 61 per contest (88th in college basketball). They have a +20 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Georgia State has averaged 56.7 points per game in Sun Belt play, and 61.7 overall.
- The Lady Panthers are scoring more points at home (68.9 per game) than on the road (53.3).
- At home, Georgia State allows 61.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up the same number.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Panthers are putting up 57.8 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than their season average (61.7).
