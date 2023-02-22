Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (18-7) and the South Alabama Jaguars (6-21) squaring off at Mitchell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-60 win for heavily favored Georgia Southern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Lady Eagles' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 75-66 win over Coastal Carolina.
Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 74, South Alabama 60
Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Eagles beat the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked No. 108 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 72-61, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- The Jaguars have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (nine).
- Georgia Southern has 11 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 108) on January 19
- 83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 196) on January 7
- 63-61 at home over Marshall (No. 196) on February 16
- 81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on January 5
- 75-66 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on February 18
Georgia Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles' +280 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.4 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per outing (312th in college basketball).
- In Sun Belt games, Georgia Southern has averaged 5.7 fewer points (75.7) than overall (81.4) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Eagles average 84.6 points per game at home, and 77.2 away.
- Georgia Southern is allowing fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than away (74.4).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Lady Eagles are posting 70.8 points per contest, compared to their season average of 81.4.
