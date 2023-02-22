Wednesday's game features the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (18-7) and the South Alabama Jaguars (6-21) squaring off at Mitchell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-60 win for heavily favored Georgia Southern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Lady Eagles' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 75-66 win over Coastal Carolina.

Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 74, South Alabama 60

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Eagles beat the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked No. 108 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 72-61, it was their best victory of the year so far.

The Jaguars have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (nine).

Georgia Southern has 11 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 108) on January 19

83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 196) on January 7

63-61 at home over Marshall (No. 196) on February 16

81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on January 5

75-66 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on February 18

Georgia Southern Performance Insights