Wednesday's game features the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (18-7) and the South Alabama Jaguars (6-21) squaring off at Mitchell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-60 win for heavily favored Georgia Southern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Lady Eagles' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 75-66 win over Coastal Carolina.

Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Georgia Southern 74, South Alabama 60

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

  • When the Lady Eagles beat the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked No. 108 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 72-61, it was their best victory of the year so far.
  • The Jaguars have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (nine).
  • Georgia Southern has 11 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 108) on January 19
  • 83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 196) on January 7
  • 63-61 at home over Marshall (No. 196) on February 16
  • 81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on January 5
  • 75-66 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on February 18

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

  • The Lady Eagles' +280 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.4 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per outing (312th in college basketball).
  • In Sun Belt games, Georgia Southern has averaged 5.7 fewer points (75.7) than overall (81.4) in 2022-23.
  • The Lady Eagles average 84.6 points per game at home, and 77.2 away.
  • Georgia Southern is allowing fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than away (74.4).
  • Over their previous 10 games, the Lady Eagles are posting 70.8 points per contest, compared to their season average of 81.4.

