The Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-9) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Georgia vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Razorbacks put up 15.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Lady Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (57.7).
  • When Arkansas allows fewer than 67.2 points, it is 13-1.
  • Arkansas has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 57.7 points.
  • The 67.2 points per game the Lady Bulldogs average are only 2.5 more points than the Razorbacks give up (64.7).
  • Georgia is 12-3 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
  • Georgia is 17-6 when it gives up fewer than 73.5 points.
  • The Lady Bulldogs are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Razorbacks allow to opponents (38.2%).
  • The Razorbacks make 40.1% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Lady Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 79-61 Memorial Gymnasium
2/12/2023 Florida W 81-55 Stegeman Coliseum
2/16/2023 @ Kentucky W 50-40 Memorial Coliseum
2/19/2023 Arkansas - Stegeman Coliseum
2/23/2023 Auburn - Stegeman Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.