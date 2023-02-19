Georgia vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-9) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9) at Stegeman Coliseum has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Georgia securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 19.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs claimed a 50-40 victory over Kentucky.
Georgia vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
Georgia vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia 66, Arkansas 64
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bulldogs' signature victory of the season came against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 49), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Bulldogs registered the 62-34 home win on January 29.
- The Lady Bulldogs have six losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia is 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 67) on January 26
- 66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 79) on December 17
- 63-44 over San Diego State (No. 83) on December 21
- 66-52 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 85) on November 20
- 50-40 on the road over Kentucky (No. 101) on February 16
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (scoring 67.2 points per game to rank 145th in college basketball while giving up 57.7 per contest to rank 39th in college basketball) and have a +256 scoring differential overall.
- Georgia is scoring 65.2 points per game this season in conference action, which is 2 fewer points per game than its season average (67.2).
- The Lady Bulldogs post 68.3 points per game in home games, compared to 66.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Georgia has been better in home games this season, giving up 53.9 points per game, compared to 63.9 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Bulldogs have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 67.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 67.2 they've racked up over the course of this season.
