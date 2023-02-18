Saturday's game at Pete Hanna Center has the Mercer Bears (10-14) matching up with the Samford Bulldogs (13-13) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-65 victory for Mercer, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Bears enter this matchup on the heels of a 62-46 loss to East Tennessee State on Saturday.

Mercer vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Mercer vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 66, Samford 65

Mercer Schedule Analysis

The Bears beat the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (No. 27 in our computer rankings) in a 76-75 win on November 7 -- their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Mercer is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Mercer 2022-23 Best Wins

66-52 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 144) on January 12

60-57 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 215) on December 19

70-63 at home over Samford (No. 225) on January 21

65-46 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 297) on February 4

56-42 at home over Furman (No. 319) on January 28

Mercer Performance Insights