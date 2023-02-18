Mercer vs. Samford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Pete Hanna Center has the Mercer Bears (10-14) matching up with the Samford Bulldogs (13-13) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-65 victory for Mercer, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Bears enter this matchup on the heels of a 62-46 loss to East Tennessee State on Saturday.
Mercer vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
Mercer vs. Samford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mercer 66, Samford 65
Mercer Schedule Analysis
- The Bears beat the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (No. 27 in our computer rankings) in a 76-75 win on November 7 -- their signature win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Mercer is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (seven).
Mercer 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-52 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 144) on January 12
- 60-57 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 215) on December 19
- 70-63 at home over Samford (No. 225) on January 21
- 65-46 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 297) on February 4
- 56-42 at home over Furman (No. 319) on January 28
Mercer Performance Insights
- The Bears have a -34 scoring differential, falling short by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 63.3 points per game, 214th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.8 per outing to rank 194th in college basketball.
- In SoCon games, Mercer has averaged 1.9 more points (65.2) than overall (63.3) in 2022-23.
- At home the Bears are putting up 65.8 points per game, 4.9 more than they are averaging on the road (60.9).
- At home, Mercer gives up 63.3 points per game. On the road, it allows 63.8.
- In their previous 10 games, the Bears are scoring 64.9 points per contest, 1.6 more than their season average (63.3).
