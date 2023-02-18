Kennesaw State vs. North Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (12-13) and North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-18) going head to head at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 69-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kennesaw State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Lady Owls claimed a 54-47 win against Jacksonville.
Kennesaw State vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Kennesaw State vs. North Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kennesaw State 69, North Florida 59
Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Owls defeated the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked No. 154 in our computer rankings, on January 5 by a score of 66-57, it was their signature win of the season so far.
Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 170) on January 19
- 65-60 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 170) on January 21
- 71-53 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 194) on January 12
- 70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 215) on February 9
- 54-47 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 230) on February 16
Kennesaw State Performance Insights
- The Lady Owls put up 66.4 points per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per contest (208th in college basketball). They have a +26 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game.
- In ASUN games, Kennesaw State has averaged 0.5 fewer points (65.9) than overall (66.4) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Owls are averaging 12.7 more points per game at home (74) than on the road (61.3).
- At home, Kennesaw State allows 61.5 points per game. Away, it allows 67.9.
- The Lady Owls are posting 64.9 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 1.5 fewer points than their average for the season (66.4).
