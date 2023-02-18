Saturday's contest between the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-11) and the Georgia State Lady Panthers (10-18) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 63-60 based on our computer prediction, with Marshall taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 18.

Their last time out, the Lady Panthers lost 71-57 to Southern Miss on Thursday.

Georgia State vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 63, Georgia State 60

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Lady Panthers took down the James Madison Dukes at home on January 28 by a score of 72-64.

The Lady Panthers have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (eight).

Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins

84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 238) on December 19

64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 252) on January 26

66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 293) on November 26

66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 330) on November 25

59-49 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 334) on December 31

Georgia State Performance Insights