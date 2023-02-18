Saturday's contest features the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (17-7) and the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (12-14) matching up at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse (on February 18) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-68 win for Georgia Southern.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Lady Eagles claimed a 63-61 win over Marshall.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 75, Coastal Carolina 68

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lady Eagles beat the James Madison Dukes 72-61 on February 4.

Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 108) on January 19

83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 188) on January 7

63-61 at home over Marshall (No. 188) on February 16

81-75 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on January 5

84-73 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 252) on February 11

Georgia Southern Performance Insights