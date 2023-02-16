Thursday's game features the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (16-9) and the Georgia State Lady Panthers (10-17) matching up at Georgia State Convocation Center (on February 16) at 11:00 AM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 win for Southern Miss.

In their last time out, the Lady Panthers lost 60-54 to Old Dominion on Saturday.

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Georgia State 63

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Panthers notched their best win of the season on January 28, when they defeated the James Madison Dukes, who rank No. 162 in our computer rankings, 72-64.

The Lady Panthers have nine losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 26

66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on November 25

84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 267) on December 19

66-57 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on January 5

66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 340) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Georgia State Performance Insights