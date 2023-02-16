Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Thursday's game features the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (16-9) and the Georgia State Lady Panthers (10-17) matching up at Georgia State Convocation Center (on February 16) at 11:00 AM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 win for Southern Miss.
In their last time out, the Lady Panthers lost 60-54 to Old Dominion on Saturday.
Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Georgia State 63
Georgia State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Panthers notched their best win of the season on January 28, when they defeated the James Madison Dukes, who rank No. 162 in our computer rankings, 72-64.
- The Lady Panthers have nine losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.
Georgia State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-56 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 26
- 66-51 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on November 25
- 84-70 at home over North Alabama (No. 267) on December 19
- 66-57 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on January 5
- 66-52 over Bellarmine (No. 340) on November 26
Georgia State Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +33 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.1 points per game (240th in college basketball) and give up 60.9 per contest (91st in college basketball).
- On offense, Georgia State is posting 56.8 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (62.1 points per game) is 5.3 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Lady Panthers have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 71.0 points per game, compared to 53.3 per game in away games.
- Georgia State is surrendering 61.6 points per game this season at home, which is 0.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (61.7).
- The Lady Panthers have been putting up 57.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 62.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
