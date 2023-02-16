Georgia vs. Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Thursday's game features the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (17-9) and the Kentucky Wildcats (10-14) squaring off at Memorial Coliseum (on February 16) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-63 victory for Georgia.
In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Lady Bulldogs claimed an 81-55 win against Florida.
Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
Georgia vs. Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia 69, Kentucky 63
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bulldogs' signature win of the season came in a 62-34 victory on January 29 over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44) in our computer rankings.
- The Lady Bulldogs have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (six).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia is 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.
Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 73) on January 26
- 66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 79) on December 17
- 63-44 over San Diego State (No. 84) on December 21
- 66-52 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 86) on November 20
- 64-60 at home over Kentucky (No. 99) on January 5
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs put up 67.9 points per game (136th in college basketball) while giving up 58.4 per outing (47th in college basketball). They have a +246 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game.
- Georgia has averaged 1.5 fewer points in SEC play (66.4) than overall (67.9).
- The Lady Bulldogs score 68.3 points per game at home, and 69.3 away.
- At home Georgia is giving up 53.9 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than it is away (67.3).
- The Lady Bulldogs are compiling 69.3 points per contest over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 67.9.
