The Charlotte Hornets (15-43) are underdogs (+6) as they try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (29-28) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSEX.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 118 - Hornets 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 6)

Hornets (+ 6) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



The Hornets (22-33-3 ATS) have covered the spread 45.6% of the time, 7.7% less often than the Hawks (26-30-1) this year.

When the spread is set as 6 or more this season, Atlanta (6-7-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than Charlotte (13-17-1) does as the underdog (41.9%).

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 54.4% of the time this season (31 out of 57), which is more often than Charlotte's games have (28 out of 58).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hornets are 10-35, while the Hawks are 18-12 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hawks Performance Insights

This season, Atlanta is posting 116.3 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 116.2 points per contest (20th-ranked).

So far this year, the Hawks rank 20th in the league in assists, delivering 24.6 per game.

The Hawks are sinking 10.6 treys per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and they have a 34.8% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).

Atlanta is attempting 61.4 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 66.8% of the shots it has taken (and 75.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 30.5 threes per contest, which are 33.2% of its shots (and 24.2% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.