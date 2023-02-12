The Florida Gators (14-10) will aim to end a four-game road skid when taking on the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (16-9) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Georgia vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Gators' 70.1 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 58.6 the Lady Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Florida is 11-1 when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
  • Florida is 13-6 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • The 67.4 points per game the Lady Bulldogs record are only 0.4 more points than the Gators allow (67).
  • Georgia is 9-3 when scoring more than 67 points.
  • Georgia's record is 15-6 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.
  • This season the Lady Bulldogs are shooting 40.2% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Gators give up.

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 Mississippi State W 62-34 Stegeman Coliseum
2/2/2023 @ LSU L 82-77 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/5/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 79-61 Memorial Gymnasium
2/12/2023 Florida - Stegeman Coliseum
2/16/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum
2/19/2023 Arkansas - Stegeman Coliseum

