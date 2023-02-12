Sunday's game between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (16-9) and Florida Gators (14-10) matching up at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Lady Bulldogs came out on top in their most recent matchup 79-61 against Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Georgia vs. Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Georgia vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 68, Florida 62

Georgia Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Kentucky Wildcats (No. 34 in our computer rankings) in a 64-60 win on January 5 -- their best victory of the season.

The Lady Bulldogs have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).

Georgia has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins

66-52 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on November 20

66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on December 17

82-77 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on January 8

62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 64) on January 26

79-61 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on February 5

Georgia Performance Insights