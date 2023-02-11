Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Mercer Bears (10-13) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (18-7) at Hawkins Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-49 and heavily favors Mercer to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Bears head into this matchup after a 64-61 loss to Chattanooga on Thursday.
Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mercer 73, East Tennessee State 49
Mercer Schedule Analysis
- The Bears' signature win of the season came against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 54), according to our computer rankings. The Bears secured the 76-75 home win on November 7.
- Mercer has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).
Mercer 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-63 at home over Samford (No. 242) on January 21
- 56-42 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 28
- 60-57 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on December 19
- 65-46 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on February 4
- 64-46 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on December 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Mercer Performance Insights
- The Bears score 64.1 points per game (198th in college basketball) and allow 64.9 (201st in college basketball) for a -18 scoring differential overall.
- Mercer's offense has been more effective in SoCon games this season, putting up 67.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 64.1 PPG.
- The Bears are posting 67.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.5 more points than they're averaging in road games (60.9).
- Defensively, Mercer has played better in home games this season, giving up 63.4 points per game, compared to 63.8 when playing on the road.
- The Bears have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 67.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, three points more than the 64.1 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.