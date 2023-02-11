Saturday's game between the Mercer Bears (10-13) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (18-7) at Hawkins Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-49 and heavily favors Mercer to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bears head into this matchup after a 64-61 loss to Chattanooga on Thursday.

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Mercer 73, East Tennessee State 49

Mercer Schedule Analysis

  • The Bears' signature win of the season came against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 54), according to our computer rankings. The Bears secured the 76-75 home win on November 7.
  • Mercer has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).

Mercer 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-63 at home over Samford (No. 242) on January 21
  • 56-42 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 28
  • 60-57 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on December 19
  • 65-46 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on February 4
  • 64-46 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on December 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Mercer Performance Insights

  • The Bears score 64.1 points per game (198th in college basketball) and allow 64.9 (201st in college basketball) for a -18 scoring differential overall.
  • Mercer's offense has been more effective in SoCon games this season, putting up 67.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 64.1 PPG.
  • The Bears are posting 67.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.5 more points than they're averaging in road games (60.9).
  • Defensively, Mercer has played better in home games this season, giving up 63.4 points per game, compared to 63.8 when playing on the road.
  • The Bears have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 67.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, three points more than the 64.1 they've scored this year.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.