The Georgia Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC) and the Kentucky Wildcats (16-8, 7-4 SEC) play in a game with no set line at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023

12:00 PM ET

Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

A total of 11 of Georgia's 22 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The Bulldogs have an 8-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia (8-13-0 ATS) has covered the spread 38.1% of the time, 7.4% less often than Kentucky (10-12-0) this season.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 69.9 145 69.1 136.8 138.5 Kentucky 75.1 145 67.7 136.8 141.1

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

Georgia has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Six of Bulldogs' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Bulldogs have covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread in conference action this season.

The 69.9 points per game the Bulldogs average are only 2.2 more points than the Wildcats allow (67.7).

Georgia has a 4-10 record against the spread and a 9-8 record overall when putting up more than 67.7 points.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 8-13-0 11-10-0 Kentucky 10-12-0 14-8-0

Georgia vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Georgia Kentucky 11-2 Home Record 12-3 1-7 Away Record 3-2 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.5 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-3-0

