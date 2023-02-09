Mercer vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Hawkins Arena has the Mercer Bears (10-12) taking on the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (13-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-52 victory as our model heavily favors Mercer.
In their last time out, the Bears won on Saturday 65-46 against UNC Greensboro.
Mercer vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
Mercer vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mercer 73, Chattanooga 52
Mercer Schedule Analysis
- On November 7 against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in our computer rankings, the Bears claimed their best win of the season, a 76-75 victory at home.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Mercer is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.
Mercer 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-63 at home over Samford (No. 242) on January 21
- 56-42 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 28
- 60-57 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on December 19
- 65-46 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on February 4
- 64-46 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on December 4
Mercer Performance Insights
- The Bears score 64.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) and give up 64.9 (201st in college basketball) for a -15 scoring differential overall.
- Mercer's offense has been more productive in SoCon games this year, putting up 67.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 64.2 PPG.
- At home, the Bears are scoring 7.1 more points per game (68.0) than they are when playing on the road (60.9).
- In 2022-23, Mercer is giving up 63.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 63.8.
- On offense, the Bears have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 67.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 64.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.
